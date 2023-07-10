The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 0.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BA. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.78. The company had a trading volume of 899,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.01. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

