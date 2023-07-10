The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Neutral

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,611. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $996.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

