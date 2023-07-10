The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

GS traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.28 and its 200-day moving average is $338.39.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

