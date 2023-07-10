The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for about 7.4% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total value of $2,680,345.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 295,745 shares of company stock valued at $77,237,228. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HSY traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.38. 416,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,741. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day moving average is $247.81. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

