The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,980.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $40,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,160. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 282.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

