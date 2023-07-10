The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.35. 1,331,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,528,821 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

