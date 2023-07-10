The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $5,378,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.4 %

TTD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.52. 769,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,190. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

