The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,135 ($27.10) to GBX 2,100 ($26.65) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.46) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,107.50 ($26.75).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

LON WEIR traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,736 ($22.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,468. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,072 ($26.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,770.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,803.58. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at The Weir Group

About The Weir Group

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($23.12), for a total value of £87,674.64 ($111,276.35). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.