Threshold Price Hits $0.0222 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $222.38 million and $8.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,470.44 or 0.99968186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02178326 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,873,036.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

