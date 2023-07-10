Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives $22.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOST shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,968,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $592,327.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,582.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $5,829,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,968,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,688,402 shares of company stock worth $56,814,125. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.