Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

