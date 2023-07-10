Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 53,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 33,511 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Fisker alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $3,817,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Fisker by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fisker by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.03. 27,761,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,851,539. Fisker has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.