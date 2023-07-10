Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,247 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 2,924 put options.

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Helen of Troy stock traded up $17.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,318. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.72. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $484.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.