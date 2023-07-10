Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,330 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 43.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 279,082 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of PENN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.53. 1,461,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.