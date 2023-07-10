Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

