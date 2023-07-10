TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. TrueFi has a market cap of $40.92 million and $1.95 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03768639 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,702,776.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

