Truist Financial Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after buying an additional 616,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after buying an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

