UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 2.6%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.06. 869,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,897,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

UiPath Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,743,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,997 shares of company stock worth $3,167,157. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,891,966 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $788,303,000 after purchasing an additional 837,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,695,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $310,729,000 after acquiring an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,406,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

