Uniswap Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.21 or 0.00017214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $59.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00313864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.14275381 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 726 active market(s) with $48,888,165.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

