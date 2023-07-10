United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $55.39 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 308.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.