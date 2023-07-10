United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Shares Gap Down to $10.54

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.24. United Homes Group shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Homes Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,415,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,959,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $20,800,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in United Homes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in United Homes Group in the first quarter worth $26,000,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc designs, builds and sells home in South Carolina. It provides affordable homes for the entry-level to mid-level segments. The company operates its homebuilder homes under Great Southern Homes brand name. United Homes Group, Inc was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

