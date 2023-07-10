United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Raised to GBX 1,220

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,040 ($13.20) to GBX 1,220 ($15.48) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
LON UU opened at GBX 931.60 ($11.82) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 813.20 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,035.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,043.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,105.33, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.47.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.34 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,333.33%.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
