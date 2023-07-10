United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Raised to GBX 1,220

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,040 ($13.20) to GBX 1,220 ($15.48) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON UU opened at GBX 931.60 ($11.82) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 813.20 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,035.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,043.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,105.33, a PEG ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.34 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15,333.33%.

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.15), for a total transaction of £22,522.64 ($28,585.66). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

