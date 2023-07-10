UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $527.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.84.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.58 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.95 and its 200 day moving average is $487.87. The firm has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after buying an additional 242,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

