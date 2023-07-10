Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

