UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.98 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and approximately $973,887.13 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00013150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00313864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,867,276 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

