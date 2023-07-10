Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

In other Ur-Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 74,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 34.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

