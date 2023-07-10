US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.40

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.65), with a volume of 66430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.40 ($0.68).

US Solar Fund Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.80.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

