UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.49. 394,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,119,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

UWM Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $515.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 807.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

