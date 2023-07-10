Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.43.

Vale Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

