Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.4% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.79.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

