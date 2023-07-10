Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $719,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VUG traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $278.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

