Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.48. 600,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

