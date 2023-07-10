Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. 1,948,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,182. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.