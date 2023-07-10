Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

