Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

