Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.78 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $53,006.99 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,992.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00310124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.57 or 0.00872128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.04 or 0.00546950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00060809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00132597 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,153,285 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.