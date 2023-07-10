Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) & Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Head-To-Head Review

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Viasat has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 40.92% 35.76% 15.35% Airspan Networks -49.55% N/A -58.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.9% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Viasat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viasat and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 4 1 0 2.20 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Viasat currently has a consensus target price of $49.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Airspan Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,912.05%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Viasat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viasat and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.56 billion 1.27 $1.08 billion $14.08 2.99 Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.07 -$85.38 million ($1.04) -0.16

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks. Airspan Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viasat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viasat beats Airspan Networks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed broadband satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; and space systems design and satellite networking development systems. The company's Government Systems segment offers government mobile broadband products and services include mobile broadband modems, and terminals and network access control systems; mesh and hub-and-spoke satellite networking systems; secure networking, cybersecurity, and information assurance products; and tactical data link solutions. It designs and development of satellite and ground communications systems and network function virtualization, as well as ground-based network subsystems, as well as space system design and development products and services include architectures for GEO, MEO, LEO satellites, and other satellite platforms. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

