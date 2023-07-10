Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76,053.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.