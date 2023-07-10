Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NCV opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCV. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

