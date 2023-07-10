Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.
EDF opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
