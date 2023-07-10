Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

EDF opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

