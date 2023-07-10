Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

