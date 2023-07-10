VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.
VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
VSE stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $672.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. VSE has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $59.15.
Several research firms have commented on VSEC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in VSE by 88.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1,344.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
