Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $15.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE LEVI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.