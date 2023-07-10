Westwood Wealth Management Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.08. 568,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.