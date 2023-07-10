Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 413544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.08 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.10.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.