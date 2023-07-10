WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.20

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.14 million and $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002792 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006745 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012028 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
