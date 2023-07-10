Wrapped Cardano Price Hits $0.30 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.55 billion and $4,369.45 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,967,965,707 coins and its circulating supply is 34,966,177,579 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,952,377,800.235 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.30271489 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $9,006.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

