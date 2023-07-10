Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,700 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,629,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 879,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock remained flat at $8.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.