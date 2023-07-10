Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,950 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

