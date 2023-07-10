Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

MDT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.69. 1,304,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,535. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

